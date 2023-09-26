Menu

Health

Nova Scotia ambulance service plagued by continuing poor response times: auditor

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2023 9:54 am
Nova Scotia announces new LifeFlight airplane to help reduce ambulance wait times
Nova Scotia's LifeFlight fleet is growing to help non-critical patients travel between hospitals. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports, the province says the move will cut down on lengthy road trips for ambulances and reduce wait times for care. The new service launches next week. – Aug 4, 2023
A new report says Nova Scotia’s ambulance service is in a “critical state” and isn’t meeting mandated response times for patient transfers at hospitals.

Provincial auditor general Kim Adair says the average wait time for an ambulance in 2022 rose from 14 minutes to 25 minutes — an increase of 79 per cent.

Adair says the longer response times to emergency calls are putting patients at risk, especially in the Halifax area.

The report says that during 2022, paramedics on average spent a quarter of their working hours in emergency department hallways waiting to transfer their patients.

Trending Now

The longest delays were found in Halifax-area hospitals, where delays of over three hours were reported at the Halifax Infirmary.

Adair says none of the province’s largest hospitals consistently met the province’s transfer standard of 30 minutes last year, with her audit finding the standard was met only 23 per cent of the time.

The auditor general’s report says the poor response times are symptomatic of a system that has seen a 17 per cent increase in  911 calls requiring an ambulance during the last five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.

