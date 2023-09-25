RCMP searching for missing teen from Portage la Prairie

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are asking for the public’s help looking for a teen girl not seen since Sept. 20.

Mounties received a report that Tyeanna Daniels, 13, was last seen in her home on 9th Street Northwest in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Daniels is described as five feet three inches tall and 85 pounds with long, dark brown hair and brown eyes. It is possible she may be in Brandon, Man.

View image in full screen Tyeanna Daniels. RCMP handout

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

