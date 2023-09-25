Menu

Canada

RCMP searching for missing teen from Portage la Prairie

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 4:35 pm
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Mounties in Portage la Prairie are looking for a missing teen girl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP are asking for the public’s help looking for a teen girl not seen since Sept. 20.

Mounties received a report that Tyeanna Daniels, 13, was last seen in her home on 9th Street Northwest in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Daniels is described as five feet three inches tall and 85 pounds with long, dark brown hair and brown eyes. It is possible she may be in Brandon, Man.

Tyeanna Daniels View image in full screen
Tyeanna Daniels. RCMP handout

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

