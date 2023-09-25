Menu

Politics

Residential school Survivors’ Flag raised at B.C. legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2023 4:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Flag raised at B.C. legislature to honour residential school survivors'
Flag raised at B.C. legislature to honour residential school survivors
A Survivors flag was raised at the B.C. legislature on Monday to honour Indigenous peoples forced to attend residential schools.
Fresh fall winds helped mark a flag-raising ceremony Monday at the British Columbia legislature honouring residential school survivors and remembering children who never came home.

The orange and white Survivors’ Flag will be flown at the front lawn of the legislature until sundown on Saturday, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Indigenous leaders and politicians representing B.C.’s New Democrats, BC United and Greens participated in the flag-raising ceremony ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation when the flag will be flown at federal, provincial and municipal buildings across Canada.

Raj Chouhan, Speaker of the legislature, says he is committed to ensuring the legislature is a welcoming, inclusive place for everybody.

He says the Survivors’ Flag is a welcome sign to a legislature building that has been a physical symbol of colonialism where politicians have enacted laws that caused harm to Indigenous people in B.C.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, says the raising of the Survivors’ Flag at the legislature is a historic moment representing equal treatment for all people.

“We are here today to remember, to commemorate, to honour and to mourn the loss of our little angels who did not come home from residential school,” he said.

