Suspect still wanted in south London, Ont. robbery that left 2 employees tied up

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect believed to be involved in a robbery late last month.

On Aug. 31, at 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at a business in the area of Wonderland Road South.

Investigators learned through video surveillance footage that a man entered the store after being let in by employees.

Once inside, police say the suspect tied up two employees and demanded cellphones and cash before fleeing the store on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Police were provided a description of the suspect, but were not able to locate the man.

The suspect is described as a male, around 20 to 30 years old, slim build and approximately six-feet-five-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a grey Nike tracksuit with the hood up around his face along with black running shoes with white soles.

Members of the London Police Service Street Crime Unit are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect in a robbery that occurred on August 31, 2023, in the south end of the city. London Police Service

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.