Fire response shuts down Calgary’s Macleod Trail

A main thoroughfare through downtown Calgary has been shut down during the noon hour.

Just after noon on Monday, Calgary Fire Department crews responded to a building at the corner of Macleod Trail and 10th Avenue Southeast.

Traffic cameras showed that only emergency vehicles were allowed into the blocks of northbound Macleod Trail between 12th and 10th Avenue Southeast, with police redirecting traffic around the area in the east Beltline neighbourhood.

The city’s transportation department advised motorists to avoid the area.

ALERT: Ongoing incident on Macleod Tr b/w 12 Ave and 10 Ave SE, Macleod Tr is closed NB. Please avoid the area. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/obvvltqVZo — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) September 25, 2023

More to come…