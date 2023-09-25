Menu

Canada

Fire response shuts down Calgary’s Macleod Trail

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 3:06 pm
Calgary Fire Department crews respond to a building at Macleod Trail and 10 Avenue Southeast on Sept. 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Calgary Fire Department crews respond to a building at Macleod Trail and 10th Avenue Southeast on Sept. 25, 2023. City of Calgary
A main thoroughfare through downtown Calgary has been shut down during the noon hour.

Just after noon on Monday, Calgary Fire Department crews responded to a building at the corner of Macleod Trail and 10th Avenue Southeast.

Traffic cameras showed that only emergency vehicles were allowed into the blocks of northbound Macleod Trail between 12th and 10th Avenue Southeast, with police redirecting traffic around the area in the east Beltline neighbourhood.

The city’s transportation department advised motorists to avoid the area.

More to come…

