Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Container shipments drop 14% at Port of Vancouver as consumer demand falls

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2023 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'BC Port Strike: Terms of workers’ agreement released'
BC Port Strike: Terms of workers’ agreement released
The terms of the four-year deal that ended the crippling 13-day-long B.C. port strike have been revealed by the Canada Industrial Relations Board. The deal includes pay raises, a maintenance work deal and retirement bonuses. Global News' Anne Gaviola reports – Aug 9, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says container shipments are falling, as consumer demand weakens amid a sputtering economy.

The authority says container shipment volume at the Port of Vancouver in the first half of the year fell 14 per cent compared with the same six-month period in 2022.

Interim CEO Victor Pang says the figures reflected a softer economy, which contracted slightly in the second quarter.

Click to play video: 'Russia’s attacks on7th Ukrainian port threatens world food prices, Zelenskyy says'
Russia’s attacks on7th Ukrainian port threatens world food prices, Zelenskyy says
Trending Now

Movement of construction materials and auto parts also slumped, while shipments of finished vehicles ramped up as supply chain kinks smoothed out.

Story continues below advertisement

Grain exports marked the biggest bright spot, ramping up more than 100 per cent, a boost driven in part by record volumes shipped to Africa amid a surge in demand brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nonetheless, Pang says the two-week strike by B.C. port workers in July took a toll on operations, as month-over-month container shipments fell by third and pushed many shippers to other ports.

More on Money
RussiaUkraineGrainPort Of VancouverVancouver portVancouver Fraser Port AuthorityBC portsGrain ExportsBC shipping industry
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices