Ontario’s BORN birth registry breach sees data ‘taken’ from 3.4 million

Around 3.4 million people who sought pregnancy care and advice in Ontario between January 2010 and May 2023 were affected by a cybersecurity breach.

Better Outcomes Registry and Network or “BORN” announced the breach in a statement on Monday.

BORN was made aware of the breach on May 31, 2023, after which it posted a public notice on its website and informed the Ontario Provincial Police and the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario. On Monday, the agency gave more details about the kind of data that was leaked.

The statement said that during the breach, unauthorized copies of files containing the personal health information of approximately 3.4 million people were taken from BORN’s systems.

The Ministry of Health-funded perinatal and child registry says the leak was the result of an international breach of a file transfer software, which it used to send information to authorized care and research partners.

“The personal health information that was copied was collected from a large network of mostly Ontario health care facilities and providers regarding fertility, pregnancy, newborn and child health care offered between January 2010 and May 2023,” BORN said.

The statement said there was no evidence that any of the copied data was being misused. BORN is currently monitoring the internet, including the dark web.

BORN reminds those who are concerned their data may have been included that it will never contact anyone via email, text, or phone to request any sensitive personal information.

