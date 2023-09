See more sharing options

American rockers Journey are coming to Winnipeg in the spring as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour.

The hall-of-famers announced a 30-city tour with companions Toto and will stop in Winnipeg at Canada Life Centre on March 4, 2024.

Tickets start at $37.50 and go on sale Friday.