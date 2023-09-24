Memorial held for fallen police officers at Saskatchewan legislature

Send this page to someone via email

The front steps of the Regina legislative building became a place of solace and remembrance on Sept. 24, for fallen police and peace officers in Saskatchewan and across Canada.

This memorial comes only a days after the death of an RCMP officer in British Columbia.

Over 870 names are engraved in the honour wall in Ottawa, names of officers who have lost their lives on duty in Canada. 65 have died while on duty in Saskatchewan.

RCMP, Regina police and peace officers, veterans, ministers, the families of the fallen officers, and other locals came together for the annual memorial service in their honour.

“When police officers and peace officers get up in the morning or in the evening and go to work, they expect to come home. The reality is that on occasion that doesn’t happen,” said retired staff sergeant Grab Obst, during his address at the memorial.

The names of all 65 of Saskatchewan’s fallen officers read out loud, which Obst said is a crucial part of the ceremony.

“To ensure that we don’t forget. That we don’t forget that those 65 people laid down their lives protecting their community,” he said.

Former minister of policing, Christine Tell was also in attendance.

“It’s really important for our community to recognize the dedication and service of peace and police officers in the province of Saskatchewan and throughout Canada,” she said.

The memorial also consisted of ceremonial canon salutes, songs of remembrance from Campbell Collegiate’s choir and bag pipes, as well as wreath laying.