Chatham, Ont. man charged on allegation he threatened to run over neighbour’s children

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police have charged a man on allegations he uttered threats against his neighbour and the neighbour’s children in a dispute over parking.

Police say officers were called around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The incident started when a man reportedly went to his neighbour’s house, yelling profanities and demanding the neighbour move their vehicle.

At the end of the dispute, the man said he’d run over his neighbour’s children if he saw them playing in the streets.

A 53-year-old man was arrested and charged with uttering threats to kill.

He was released with a future court date.