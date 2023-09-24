Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Chatham, Ont. man charged on allegation he threatened to run over neighbour’s children

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 24, 2023 2:15 pm
A set of police lights View image in full screen
A 53-year-old man was charged with uttering threats to kill in connection with the incident. He was released with a future court date. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police have charged a man on allegations he uttered threats against his neighbour and the neighbour’s children in a dispute over parking.

Police say officers were called around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The incident started when a man reportedly went to his neighbour’s house, yelling profanities and demanding the neighbour move their vehicle.

At the end of the dispute, the man said he’d run over his neighbour’s children if he saw them playing in the streets.

A 53-year-old man was arrested and charged with uttering threats to kill.

He was released with a future court date.

Click to play video: 'Florida man charged with 2nd-degree murder of neighbour over tree-trimming dispute'
Florida man charged with 2nd-degree murder of neighbour over tree-trimming dispute
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
PoliceThreatsChatham-KentChathamNeighbour DisputeChatham policeparking disputeChatham man
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices