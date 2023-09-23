Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Yellowknife welcome home celebration cancelled due to smoke

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2023 5:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Yellowknife wildfire evacuees return home, warned situation could change'
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees return home, warned situation could change
After more than two weeks of anxious waiting, Yellowknife residents have finally got the message they’ve been looking for. Starting this Wednesday, some 20,000 evacuees scattered across multiple provinces will be able to return home as crews have managed to push back wildfires impacting the capital of the Northwest Territories. It’s a big relief for many, but officials are warning things could still change as the weather continues to fuel the more than 200 wildfires burning in the territory. Mackenzie Gray has more – Sep 2, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Smoke has forced Yellowknife to cancel a celebration marking the return of residents to the city after a wildfires-prompted evacuation that lasted for weeks.

The Northwest Territories capital had planned a “Welcome Home” gathering on Saturday at Somba K’e Civic Plaza, featuring live music, bouncy castles and a shop-local contest.

Heavy smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta and British Columbia fill the air at 9am Mountain Daylight Time in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden View image in full screen
Heavy smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta and British Columbia fill the air at 9am Mountain Daylight Time in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden.
Red sky over Yellowknife area Sept. 23, 2023. View image in full screen
A red sky looms over Yellowknife area Sept. 23, 2023. Credit: Charlotte Morritt-Jacobs

But the city posted a notice on its website that due to poor air quality, the celebration has been cancelled due to safety concerns, although the shop-local promotion was still on.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special air-quality statement on Saturday for Yellowknife, saying “smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.”

Heavy smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta and British Columbia fill the air at 9am Mountain Daylight Time in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden View image in full screen
Heavy smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta and British Columbia fill the air at 9am Mountain Daylight Time in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden.
Trending Now
A dock just outside of Yellowknife under a red sky as a wildfire burns nearby. View image in full screen
A dock just outside of Yellowknife under a red sky as a wildfire burns nearby. Credit: Charlotte Morritt-Jacobs

Everyone in the city of approximately 20,000 was ordered to leave in mid-August due to a nearby wildfire, and they were only allowed to return on Sept. 6 when the evacuation order was downgraded to an alert.

Story continues below advertisement

Yellowknife says on its website there is free access to its fieldhouse track and indoor playground until air quality improves.

More on Canada
WildfiresEvacuationSmokeNorthwest TerritoriesCeremonyYellowknifeYellowknife wildfirescelebration cancelledreturn of residentsYellowknife welcome home cancelled
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices