Youth jackets sold at MEC recalled over strangulation concern

Health Canada has issued a recall of a particular range of youth jackets sold at Mountain Equipment Company (MEC) because they include a drawstring at the waist.

According to the recall notice, drawstrings “on children’s upper outerwear can become caught on playground equipment, fences, or other objects and result in strangulation, or in the case of a vehicle, the child being dragged.”

MEC reports there have been no known injuries in Canada as of September 15, the federal agency says.

The recall concerns the Tremblant Youth Jackets with a drawstring and cordlock at the waist. It comes in red, purple and dark blue and sizes 8, 10, 12, 14 and 16 with a MEC Style number of 6017-367.

If you have any of the 837 jackets sold in Canada between September 2022 and now, Health Canada asks that you “cut off and pull out the drawstring at the waist to eliminate the hazard.” MEC has provided a photographic step-by-step guide on how to do so on its website.

Story continues below advertisement

Consumers can also contact MEC’s customer care team at 1 (604) 876-6221 or 1 (888) 847-0770 on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT and on weekends from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT or get in touch through its website.