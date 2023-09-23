Moneris says widespread credit and debit card processing outage resolved

Send this page to someone via email

A network outage that interrupted credit and debit card transactions earlier today has been resolved, Moneris says.

The Canadian payment processing firm told Global News in a statement that the outage affecting the ability to process transactions lasted approximately 90 minutes.

Reports of the outage first appeared on the Downdetector.ca website before noon eastern time on Saturday.

Moneris posted a message on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, at around 2 p.m. saying it had resolved the network problem.

Moneris has resolved a network outage and returned transaction processing to normal. Merchants may experience some transaction slowness while systems catch up. — Moneris (@Moneris) September 23, 2023

The firm says merchants may experience some transaction slowness while systems catch-up.

“We continue to investigate the root cause of the issue, there are no indications this appears to be cyber-attack related and all transaction systems are functioning normally again,” Moneris’ statement said.

It is unclear how many businesses and transactions were affected.