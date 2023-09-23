Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets unveil 2023-24 alternate jersey

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted September 23, 2023 3:12 pm
The Winnipeg Jets are honoring the Royal Canadian Air Force with their alternate jerseys for the upcoming hockey season.

Shown at Saturday’s Fan Fest, the Jets’ “the Forty-Eight” pays tribute to the jerseys worn in 1948 by the gold-medal winning RCAF Flyers.

The design features red and blue striping and the Winnipeg Jets logo in place of the classic RCAF roundel.

The Winnipeg Jets revealed their 2023-24 alternate jerseys, which pay homage to the Royal Canadian Air Force. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Jets revealed their 2023-24 alternate jerseys, which pay homage to the Royal Canadian Air Force. True North Sports + Entertainment

Mark Chipman, governor & executive chairman of the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club and True North Sports + Entertainment, said the club’s logo was inspired by the RCAF decal.

“We are humbled to further share our appreciation for the selfless service of the men and women working and fighting for our country through our RCAF Flyers inspired specialty jersey for the upcoming season,” Chipman said in a press release.

The sweaters will be debuted at the Dec. 4 home game when the Jets play the Carolina Hurricanes. The game will serve as a kickoff for the RCAF’s centennial celebrations and the jerseys will be worn for 11 games this season.

