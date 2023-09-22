Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Doug Ford shuffles cabinet after minister resignations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2023 4:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Doug Ford says he will reverse Greenbelt land swap decision'
Doug Ford says he will reverse Greenbelt land swap decision
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has shuffled his cabinet in the wake of two ministerial resignations this week.

Monte McNaughton, who has served as labour minister for the past four years, announced today that he is leaving government for the private sector.
Ford has named David Piccini, who has been environment minister for the past two years, as the new labour minister.

Andrea Khanjin, who represents the riding of Barrie-Innisfil, is promoted to cabinet to serve as the new environment minister.

The other cabinet role Ford had to fill was minister of public and business service delivery, after Kaleed Rasheed resigned from cabinet and the Progressive Conservative caucus after news reports raised questions about his connections to a developer who benefited from the Greenbelt removals and a trip to Las Vegas.

Todd McCarthy is the new minister of public and business service delivery, after having been named associate transportation minister less than three weeks ago in another mini cabinet shuffle that was prompted by the resignation of Steve Clark as minister of municipal affairs and housing.

Story continues below advertisement

Vijay Thanigasalam, who represents Scarborough-Rouge Park, has been named the new associate transportation minister.

Related News
OntarioDoug FordpoliticsFord governmentqueen's parkCabinet shuffleMonte McNaughtonDavid PicciniAndrea KhanjinTodd McCarthy
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices