Police searching for 2nd vehicle involved in east London, Ont. crash

The London Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a second vehicle involved in a collision that killed a pedestrian.

Early Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Clarke Road and Dundas Street after a pedestrian was found with critical injuries believed to be caused by a motor vehicle collision.

Police told Global News the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

Through the course of their investigation, police say they learned of an outstanding motor vehicle involved in the collision. The other vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene for questioning.

The vehicle is described as an older model Dodge Caravan, silver or grey in colour, with damage to the front end and a line of black trim across the sides.

Investigators are asking any member of the public who may have been in the area of the collision who may have dashcam or surveillance footage that may assist with the investigation to contact London police.