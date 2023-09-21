Italian manufacturer opens packaging facility in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

A new 90,000-square-foot facility in Guelph will soon be supplying sustainable packaging in North America.

Omnia Packaging officially cut the ribbon on its new business on Phelan Court west of Highway 6 on Thursday. An Italian family-owned business, Omnia brings over a half-century of experience in manufacturing paper and plastic containers. It is the first plant for Omnia in North America.

“Canada and North America are the two main markets that we want to approach,” owner Paolo Sunino said.

“In the future could be we would be exporting (the products) around the world.”

The company, which is a Canadian subsidiary of Gruppo Sunino, decided to open a facility in Guelph a few years ago and Sunino said they immediately discovered how welcoming the community is.

“We’ve found in the municipality a lot of support in what we want to do here, which is products for recycling, and reusable plastic and paper.”

Sunino was joined by several dignitaries, including Andrea Ferrari, the Italian ambassador to Canada; Filomena Tassi, the minister responsible for FedDev Ontario; Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield; Guelph MPP and Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner and Guelph city councillor Linda Busuttil.

Omnia was the recipient of $3.7 million in federal funding through an interest-free loan from FedDev Ontario.

“As a result of this investment, Omnia Packaging will be able to produce their unique, made-in-Guelph, 100 per cent compostable and recyclable paper trays, and 100 per cent recyclable plastic trays,” Tassi said.

She also told Sunino, “We know (reducing the carbon footprint) is possible and with your passion and dedication, you’re demonstrating that.”

Sunino said, “For my experience, it is the first time that the government supports us in such a way to help us to grow faster.”

Omnia also made a donation of $5,000 to the Family and Children’s Services of Guelph and Wellington.

“For us, it is important to enter into the community and help the community in what they need,” Sunino said.

“We are a family company, not only our family but all around us.”

Omnia plans to hire 50 people for the Guelph facility, adding to the 4,000 the company employs around the world. The plant already has machinery in place for production, and more is expected to arrive and be in operation by the end of the year.

Omnia also has facilities in India and Europe.