Canada

Scare actors wanted for annual horror corn maze in North Okanagan

By Seanna Csernyanszki Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 4:46 pm
‘Field of Screams’ frightens guests at O’Keefe Ranch in North Okanagan
WATCH: If you are the sort of person that craves the sensation of chills running down your spine, you should make your way to the Field of Screams at O'Keefe Ranch before October ends – Oct 7, 2022
With Halloween nearing, scare actors are wanted for an annual haunted/horror corn maze in the North Okanagan.

The maze, called Field of Screams, is located at O’Keefe Ranch, though the ranch does not own or operate the event. It will open next weekend and will run periodically throughout October.

Actors must commit to five shifts at a minimum and be prepared to work outside in an active environment, as well as standing for extended periods in makeup and costume.

Zombies haunt Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch with annual Field of Screams event

Organizers say youth ages 14 and 15 may also apply, with parental consent.

Field of Screams debuts Sept. 29-30 and runs Oct. 1, 5-8, 11-15, 18-22 and 25-31.

Costume fitting will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, with a dress rehearsal on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Those interested can apply via email to fosactors@gmail.com with their name in the subject line.

More information about the maze is available online.

Field of Screams near Vernon ready to host upwards of 25,000

 

OkanaganVernonNorth OkanaganO'Keefe RanchField of ScreamsHaunted Corn Mazehorror corn mazeOkanagan haunted corn mazeOkanagan horror corn maze
