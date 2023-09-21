Scare actors wanted for annual horror corn maze in North Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

With Halloween nearing, scare actors are wanted for an annual haunted/horror corn maze in the North Okanagan.

The maze, called Field of Screams, is located at O’Keefe Ranch, though the ranch does not own or operate the event. It will open next weekend and will run periodically throughout October.

Actors must commit to five shifts at a minimum and be prepared to work outside in an active environment, as well as standing for extended periods in makeup and costume.



Organizers say youth ages 14 and 15 may also apply, with parental consent.

Field of Screams debuts Sept. 29-30 and runs Oct. 1, 5-8, 11-15, 18-22 and 25-31.

Costume fitting will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, with a dress rehearsal on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Those interested can apply via email to fosactors@gmail.com with their name in the subject line.

More information about the maze is available online.