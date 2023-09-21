Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested by Manitoba RCMP in The Pas stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 2:18 pm
File: RCMP badge.
File: RCMP badge. File / Global News
RCMP in The Pas, Man., have a suspect in custody after a woman was stabbed Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the local hospital around 7 p.m., where they spoke with the victim, 40, who said she had been stabbed by a man she knew.

The suspect, 37, was located and arrested without incident, and now faces charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and two counts of failing to comply.

Police said the victim’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

