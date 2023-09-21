Menu

Canada

Winnipeg fire crews tackle structure fire early Thursday

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 11:38 am
WFPS Badge View image in full screen
Winipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews responded to a structure fire on Stella Avenue, on Sept. 21. Twitter
Fire crews tackled a structure fire at a two-storey duplex in Winnipeg this week.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire at the building in the 400 block of Stella Avenue, on Thursday at about 12:30 a.m. Crews found smoke and flames coming from the structure, and by 1:06 a.m. say they had the fire under control.

WFPS said all occupants had safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. The emergency social services team helped displaced residents find temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

