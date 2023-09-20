Calgary teen starring in new Paw Patrol movie

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary teen is thrilled to be starring in the upcoming Paw Patrol movie sequel.

Finn Lee-Epp, 14, landed the role of ‘Ryder’ in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie as the human boy who leads a team of pups to save the day. It’s a starring gig that places his name right in the credits alongside some big names like Chris Rock, Kristen Bell and Kim Kardashian.

“I still don’t think I’ve grasped what a big deal it is. It’s pretty surreal. It’s really cool,” Lee-Epp said with a smile.

The Grade 10 student kept getting called back for more auditions, even meeting the production crew.

So, what does he think set him apart?

“I watched the show, so that probably helped me. Also, I tried to be really animated because they can only hear your voice. They can’t see your face, so you have to be, like, five times more animated.”

When he officially got the role, his parents surprised him at school by simply asking him to immediately come outside. He thought something bad had happened.

“The first thing my mom said to me was: ‘Hello Ryder.’ It was so cool!” he said.

What followed was a series of voice recordings over the course of eight months, which all happened in Calgary, proving one doesn’t need to live in Hollywood or New York to get noticed by the big studios.

In fact, Lee-Epp’s first major gig was a role alongside Diane Lane and Kevin Costner in 2020’s Let Him Go. Eventually, that brief scene led to his starring role in this new animated movie.

It’s hoped this latest role will further his acting career and land him more roles in the future.

“The closer we get to the premiere of the movie, the more exciting it gets,” he said.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie hits movie theatres Sept. 29.