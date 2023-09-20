Durham police investigating after woman found with head trauma in Ajax

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking into a mysterious incident that happened in Ajax, Ont., Wednesday morning.

A woman was found at a major intersection with serious head injuries, but police are still investigating how she was hurt.

Const. Nick Gluckstein with Durham Regional Police says officers responded after reports of a person lying in the roadway, allegedly in distress.

“Police arrived on scene with fire and emergency medical services,” Gluckstein said.

“They located a woman in her 50’s lying in the road way with severe head trauma.”

The incident happened at Harwood Avenue South and Kingston Road. Officers responded to the intersection around 5 a.m., but there are still many questions surrounding how or when she got there.

“We are unsure at this moment if this was a motor vehicle collision,” said Gluckstein. “Whether or not this involved a pedestrian or if this was the female being assaulted and left in the area, this is what we are looking at.”

The victim was taken to a Toronto hospital in critical condition. Investigators from a range of units were on scene for hours to try and determine how she was hurt.

“We did have our collision investigation unit come out and do a full scan of the roadway,” said Gluckstein.

“They completed their investigated. And we also have our criminal investigations branch out there.”

But one thing police know is that this woman was injured by someone.

“Clearly there are other individuals involved. This female didn’t do this to herself,” Gluckstein said. “So we are seeking who may have information with regards to how this happened or who may have done this to this female.”

Police have been canvassing the area for any video or tips that could help them create a timeline of what happened.

They are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious at that time to contact them.