Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax woman charged in 2021 shelter protest not guilty on two of four charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2023 3:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: September 20'
Global News Morning Halifax: September 20
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman accused of assaulting three police officers during a housing protest in Halifax has been found not guilty on two of four charges.

Natasha Angelique Danais was acquitted Tuesday of assault against two police officers, but she was found guilty of obstruction and of an assault charge related to pulling a medical mask off another officer.

Danais had denied intentionally kicking two constables during the Aug. 18, 2021 protest, saying she was avoiding “kicks and stomps” from landing on her.

At the time, municipal workers were attempting to remove a shelter for homeless people in front of the former Halifax public library, and Danais was among the demonstrators Halifax police were pushing out of the way.

Trending Now

Danais, who now lives in British Columbia, took part in Tuesday’s court proceeding by video link and is scheduled to return to provincial court Jan. 10 for sentencing before Judge Kelly Serbu.

Story continues below advertisement

Her lawyer, Asaf Rashid, says it’s too early to say whether there will be an appeal in the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2023.

More on Canada
HalifaxHousingHalifax Regional PoliceAffordable Housinghousing crisishousing protesthalifax housing protest
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices