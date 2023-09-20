Halifax woman charged in 2021 shelter protest not guilty on two of four charges

Send this page to someone via email

A woman accused of assaulting three police officers during a housing protest in Halifax has been found not guilty on two of four charges.

Natasha Angelique Danais was acquitted Tuesday of assault against two police officers, but she was found guilty of obstruction and of an assault charge related to pulling a medical mask off another officer.

Danais had denied intentionally kicking two constables during the Aug. 18, 2021 protest, saying she was avoiding “kicks and stomps” from landing on her.

At the time, municipal workers were attempting to remove a shelter for homeless people in front of the former Halifax public library, and Danais was among the demonstrators Halifax police were pushing out of the way.

Danais, who now lives in British Columbia, took part in Tuesday’s court proceeding by video link and is scheduled to return to provincial court Jan. 10 for sentencing before Judge Kelly Serbu.

Her lawyer, Asaf Rashid, says it’s too early to say whether there will be an appeal in the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2023.