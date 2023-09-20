Menu

Canada

Alberta set to release report on whether to ditch CPP for provincial pension plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2023 2:11 pm
After four years of debate, Alberta government is set to release its long-promised report on whether the province should quit the Canada Pension Plan and pursue its own provincial program. Alberta finance minister Nate Horner speaks at a news conference in Calgary, on June 29, 2023. View image in full screen
After four years of debate, Alberta government is set to release its long-promised report on whether the province should quit the Canada Pension Plan and pursue its own provincial program. Alberta finance minister Nate Horner speaks at a news conference in Calgary, on June 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Alberta government is set to release its long-promised report on whether the province should quit the Canada Pension Plan and pursue its own provincial program.

Premier Danielle Smith, along with Finance Minister Nate Horner and panel chair Jim Dinning, are to release the report at a news conference in Calgary on Thursday.

Both Smith and her predecessor, Jason Kenney, have extolled the potential of a go-it-alone program, given Alberta’s wealth and comparatively young population.

Smith has said regardless of the report’s conclusions, Albertans would have the final say on whether to abandon CPP in a referendum.

The Opposition NDP has said Smith is playing politics by seeking another wedge issue with the federal government.

The NDP has also said the idea is offside with public sentiment, given opinion polls suggest ditching CPP is deeply unpopular with Albertans.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

