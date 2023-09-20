B.C. drug advocacy group argues illegal ‘compassion club’ model reduces overdoses

Send this page to someone via email

For an entire year, the Drug User Liberation Front (DULF) has operated an illegal heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine compassion club and conducted a study.

The pilot study used 42 drug-using participants, giving them access to illicit drugs that have been tested and labelled to ensure participants know the “contents, potency and quality of the drugs.”

“Members of the compassion club are then able to come to a physical location and obtain this ‘community-regulated supply’ for up to 80 per cent cheaper than they would on the street,” DULF staff said in a social media post.

Over the year, DULF said there were 741 times a participant used drugs at its overdose prevention site, with zero overdoses on site.

After one year of collecting information, DULF said:

Zero known deaths resulting from the substances provided by the club

32 per cent decrease of overdoses requiring naloxone in the entire study

68 per cent reduction of overdoses requiring naloxone in people who injected drugs

48 per cent reduction in the prevalence of police interactions per three-month period

50 per cent reduction in the prevalence of participant hospitalization per three-month period

Prevented $100,643 of profit from going into the hands of organized crime

“With this pilot program we wanted to demonstrate what people who use drugs have known since this crisis began … (which is) access to a regulated, non-exploitative, and consistent supply of drugs saves lives, reduces crime, and improves the health of people who use drugs,” said Jeremy Kalicum, DULF’s co-founder.

“It is with profound frustration and unimaginable grief, that we ask for the government to act now and regulate the illicit market before more lives are lost.”

The advocacy group is urging the government to adopt the compassion club model and allow similar projects to operate within “high-needs communities” to prevent toxic drug overdose deaths.

It also found participants experienced a 39 per cent drop in drug-related violence and more than 75 per cent had reduced dependency on the drug black market ecosystem.

The compassion club’s location is being hidden by the group but is somewhere in B.C.

The full study report can be at dulf.ca. The study is not peer-reviewed.

The B.C. government did invest $1 billion through its 2023 Budget for the next three years in response to the toxic drug crisis.

It runs 92 drug-checking locations throughout the province, where British Columbians can drop off a drug sample for analysis.

The province is also expanding access to overdose prevention services in communities “hardest hit by the drug-poisoning crisis.”

“From January 2017 until the end of June 2023, there were more than 4.1 million visits to overdose prevention services (OPS) and supervised consumption sites, 25,840 overdoses responded to and survived, and one death,” Ministry of Mental Health and Addiction staff said in a release.

“The number of OPS sites has significantly increased — from one site in 2016 to 47 as of June 2023, including 19 sites offering inhalation services.”

B.C. is also the first province to offer prescribed safer supply.

People have been accessing prescribed safer supplies since March 2020, when the province introduced the first phase of the program. In June 2023, approximately 4,619 people were prescribed safer supply opioid medications (medical alternatives).

Through Budget 2023, the B.C. government is providing $184 million more over three years to support safer substance use for those living with mental health and addiction challenges.

Despite these measures, DULF said the province needs to up services to include the compassion club model. Global News has reached out to the B.C. Ministry of Mental Health and Addiction for comment.

