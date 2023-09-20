Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony board says it needs $2M to put on 2023-24 season

Send this page to someone via email

A few days after Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony announced it was cancelling the 2023-24 season, the board of directors has released further details of the financial hardships the organization is facing.

It issued a release on Tuesday, saying it requires $2 million in funding in order to save the season.

“We are open to immediate conversations with governments and other potential supporters about possible ways to secure this funding,” the release noted.

The KW Symphony noted that the funding would go towards restructuring as well as finding new and sustainable ways of operating.

“Despite our persistent efforts over the last year, we have been unable to secure the funding necessary to continue our operations this season,” stated board chair Rachel Smith-Spencer.

“In recent years, KWS has been devastated by an unprecedented rise in costs following the global pandemic. Exhaustive efforts were made to secure additional support from governments, major donors, and past supporters to get through the 2023/24 season.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Symphony says it is currently looking at all possibilities to secure funding.

“Our focus at the moment is on the musicians, staff, and Youth Orchestra, who put significant energy and love into preparing the 2023/24 season,” Smith-Spencer said.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support for our musicians that has come in from our local community and the music community.

Over the weekend, the K-Symphony announced it is cancelling its 2023-24 season, saying financial woes prompted the decision.

A spokesperson for the KW Symphony told Global News in an email that it has also cancelled all of its other programming as well.

“Scheduled concerts and all other activities (such as Youth Orchestra and Bridge to Music) of the orchestra for the 23/24 season will not be proceeding,” stated KW Symphony past chair Heather Galt in an email on Monday.