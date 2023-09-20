Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa’s emergency manager to continue testifying at ‘Freedom Convoy’ trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2023 7:46 am
Click to play video: 'Lawyers for ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying'
Lawyers for ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying
WATCH: Lawyers for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying – Sep 11, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The testimony of Ottawa’s emergency services manager is expected to continue on Wednesday in the criminal trial of two “Freedom Convoy’‘ organizers.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are on trial for alleged mischief and counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and other offences during the protest.

Kim Ayotte oversaw the city’s bylaw enforcement, fire and paramedic services during last year’s demonstration, as well as the department that oversees special events.

He stepped into the witness box Tuesday afternoon, but his testimony was stalled as he struggled to answer specific questions without access to his text messages and other communications with his staff.

Trending Now

Ayotte also provided daily situation updates to then-mayor Jim Watson and the rest of city council during the demonstration.

The trial has been running behind schedule, and the judge announced Tuesday that she is looking for more dates to hear evidence and legal arguments in October and November.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Freedom Convoytamara lichChris BarberFreedom Convoy trialTamara Lich TrialChris Barber trialtamara lich freedom convoyFreedom Convoy trial newschris barber chargesFreedom Convoy trial update
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices