Vancouver Canucks trade Tanner Pearson to Montreal, acquire new goalie

The Vancouver Canucks acquired a new goaltender on Tuesday in a trade that sent forward Tanner Pearson to the Montreal Canadiens.

In exchange for shipping Pearson and a third-round pick in 2025 east, the Canucks received netminder Casey DeSmith, a 32-year-old who spent the past three seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

DeSmith, who was acquired by Montreal in the summer from Pittsburgh, had a 15-16-4 record with the Penguins last season, while posting a .905 save percentage.

Last season also saw him play a career-high 38 games, with the six-foot ’keeper from Rochester, New Hampshire, also recording a 3.17 goals-against average.

According to the NHL, DeSmith has one season remaining on a two-year, $3.6-million contract ($1.8 million annual average).

Pearson had 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists) in 14 games last year, having missed most of the season due to a broken hand. He had 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 68 games in 2021-22.

The 31-year-old was a first-round pick (30th overall) in 2012 by the Los Angeles Kings in 2012, where he helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2014.

He hasn’t played since Nov. 9, when he injured his hand while blocking a shot.

Pearson has recorded 133 goals and 139 assists in 590 career games in his time with the Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Canucks.