Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick health authority faces asbestos-related charges linked to hospital

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2023 3:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: September 19'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: September 19
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Brunswick’s health authority is facing four workplace safety charges for potentially exposing some employees at a Fredericton hospital to asbestos.

WorkSafeNB confirms in an email that the charges against Horizon Health Network follow its investigation at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital and apply to a period from Nov. 7, 2017 to Oct. 6, 2022.

The agency says the employees were working at the hospital in a space between floors that is inaccessible to most other workers and to members of the public.

It alleges the health authority failed to take “every reasonable precaution” by not identifying the presence of asbestos.

It also alleges that during the same period, the authority failed to adopt the code of practice for working with materials containing asbestos, failed to inform employees of the presence of asbestos and failed to acquaint employees with the hazards of handling asbestos.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeff Carter, Horizon Health’s vice-president of capital assets, operations and infrastructure, declined comment because the matter is before the courts, but he stressed that there is no risk to patients or staff at the hospital.

Trending Now

WorkSafeNB also declined to give further details, but did say the maximum fine for violations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act is $250,000. It said the highest fine levelled to date in New Brunswick is $200,000.

The case will be in court on Oct. 16 for plea, the agency said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.

More on Health
Horizon Health NetworkAsbestosWorkSafeNBDr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices