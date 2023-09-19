Manitoba New Democrats promise incentives for new rental units, movie productions

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba New Democrats are promising financial help for rental housing and the movie industry.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he would lift the provincial sales tax from the construction of new rental units if his party wins the Oct. 3 provincial election.

He says the move should kick-start development and add to the number of affordable housing units in the province.

Kinew is also promising to change the tax credits for film and video productions in Manitoba.

He says an NDP government would give a cash advance upfront to companies that come to Manitoba to make movies, instead of issuing refunds after the companies incur expenses.

Advance polls for the election open Saturday.