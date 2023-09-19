SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
The Jim Toth Show
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
CJOB
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba New Democrats promise incentives for new rental units, movie productions

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2023 1:41 pm
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks to media during a press conference to kick off the 2023 Manitoba election campaign at the West Broadway Commons in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks to media during a press conference to kick off the 2023 Manitoba election campaign at the West Broadway Commons in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. RJB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba New Democrats are promising financial help for rental housing and the movie industry.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he would lift the provincial sales tax from the construction of new rental units if his party wins the Oct. 3 provincial election.

He says the move should kick-start development and add to the number of affordable housing units in the province.

Kinew is also promising to change the tax credits for film and video productions in Manitoba.

He says an NDP government would give a cash advance upfront to companies that come to Manitoba to make movies, instead of issuing refunds after the companies incur expenses.

Advance polls for the election open Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Supporting women in film trades'
Supporting women in film trades
Manitoba NDPmanitoba electionWab KinewRental HousingManitoba New DemocratsManitoba film industrymb elxn
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices