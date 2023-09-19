SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Jets at Noon with Cam Poitras and Jim Toth
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
CJOB
Manitoba Tories make election promise to have more health care at pharmacies

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2023 1:26 pm
Manitoba Progressive Conservative candidate James Teitsma.
Manitoba Progressive Conservative candidate James Teitsma.
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives say they will ensure more health-care services are available at pharmacies if they are re-elected Oct. 3.

The Tory plan would see pharmacists treating common conditions such as strep throat, pink eye and tick bites, as well as managing chronic diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes.

Tory candidate James Teitsma says the change would offer easier access to health care and reduce the demand on clinics and doctors’ offices.

He says it would also reduce the need for patients to go to multiple locations for treatment and prescription filling.

Darren Murphy, the board president of Pharmacists Manitoba, welcomes the idea and says it would bring Manitoba in line with other provinces.

The Tories are focusing on health care as a theme of their campaign this week, after two weeks spent on issues such as affordability and economic development.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

