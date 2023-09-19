Menu

Traffic

1 sent to hospital after crash involving motorcycle on the Linc in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 12:01 pm
A photo of the side of a Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
Hamilton paramedics say a man in his 20s was sent to hospital following a crash on the Lincoln Alexander parkway on Sept. 19. Global News
A man in his 20s was sent to hospital following a Tuesday morning crash on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) in Hamilton.

Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV in the westbound lanes of the Linc at Garth Street just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The incident halted traffic for a couple of hours in both directions before some lanes were reopened around 11 a.m.

Paramedics say the injured man was conscious and sent to a trauma centre with serious but stable injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

