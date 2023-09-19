1 sent to hospital after crash involving motorcycle on the Linc in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 20s was sent to hospital following a Tuesday morning crash on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) in Hamilton.

Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV in the westbound lanes of the Linc at Garth Street just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The incident halted traffic for a couple of hours in both directions before some lanes were reopened around 11 a.m.

Paramedics say the injured man was conscious and sent to a trauma centre with serious but stable injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Lincoln Alexander Parkway is closed for westbound traffic at Garth Street as police investigate a collision involving a motor vehicle and motorcycle. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/nlmuFBHVFo — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 19, 2023