1 sent to hospital after crash involving motorcycle on the Linc in Hamilton

A man in his 20s was sent to hospital following a Tuesday morning crash on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) in Hamilton.
Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV in the westbound lanes of the Linc at Garth Street just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
The incident halted traffic for a couple of hours in both directions before some lanes were reopened around 11 a.m.
Paramedics say the injured man was conscious and sent to a trauma centre with serious but stable injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
