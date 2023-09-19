Woman arrested after allegedly threatening people with knives: police

A Cambridge woman is facing charges after a weapons incident in the Greenway-Chaplin section of the city on Monday evening, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Officers were sent to the area around Elgin Street and Bushnell Drive shortly before 8 p.m. after it was reported that a woman was threatening people with knives.
Officers took a woman was taken into custody.
There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.
A 37-year-old woman from Cambridge is facing a slew of charges, including weapons dangerous, uttering threats to cause death, assault with a weapon, assault, mischief under $5,000, and assaulting a peace officer.
