Headline link
Crime

Woman arrested after allegedly threatening people with knives: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 11:29 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
A Cambridge woman is facing charges after a weapons incident in the Greenway-Chaplin section of the city on Monday evening, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Officers were sent to the area around Elgin Street and Bushnell Drive shortly before 8 p.m. after it was reported that a woman was threatening people with knives.

Officers took a woman was taken into custody.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

A 37-year-old woman from Cambridge is facing a slew of charges, including weapons dangerous, uttering threats to cause death, assault with a weapon, assault, mischief under $5,000, and assaulting a peace officer.

