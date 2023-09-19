Raining debris: Province issues compliance orders to Halifax construction site

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s department of occupational health and safety has issued violations to a downtown Halifax construction site after debris flew from the top of a multi-story building during post-tropical storm Lee.

Halifax police were called to the area of South Street on Saturday after sheets of plywood could be seen falling from the new apartment building.

The street was closed for some time as crews worked to clear the area.

Three compliance orders were issued:

Materials were not adequately secured;

Guardrail was not present on multiple levels;

Lighting was missing in a stairway.

View image in full screen Debris could be seen coming from the building on Saturday. Melanie White / Submitted

In a statement from the Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration, spokesperson Amanda Silliker told Global News that an occupational health and safety officer inspected the site and issued “several” compliance orders.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is a requirement for employers and contractors to identify potential hazards at job sites and to implement associated control measures to mitigate those hazards,” she said in a statement to Global News,

“In preparation for a wind event, such as a tropical storm or hurricane, securing loose debris that could fall or become airborne is required.”

Duncan Williams, president of the Construction Association of Nova Scotia, said his team was communicating with members about how to prepare for the storm.

He said that ahead of the storm, safely securing a job site would normally consist of bundling and securing loose objects, locking facilities, and storing materials.

“A sheet of plywood or any debris is dangerous,” Williams said in an interview on Monday.

“It presents a danger to the public and a danger to the workforce. In every instance, we encourage contractors to do the right thing to make sure their site is secure.”

Global News reached out to the company responsible, JAMM, but it declined to comment.

The post-tropical storm brought significant winds and rain across Atlantic Canada. Rain fell in amounts of 100 millimetres in parts of the Maritimes. Winds were also reported gusting at 117 km/h at the Halifax airport.