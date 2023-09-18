Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal, Quebec announce new money to steer youth away from gun-related crimes

By Timothy Sargeant Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec aims to fight youth gun violence in Montreal with $2M'
Quebec aims to fight youth gun violence in Montreal with $2M
WATCH: Some new money is being invested toward community outreach groups to reduce gun violence among youths. A total of $2 million, coming mainly from the Quebec government will be targeted toward helping at-risk youth. The objective is to help steer them away from violent crimes by offering new services. Global's Tim Sargeant reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Montreal and the Quebec government are setting aside close to $2 million over three years for a youth crime prevention program.

The new program aims to convince young people who are at risk of committing violent crimes to “choose a different lifestyle.”

Dubbed PIVOT, the French acronym stands for Preventing and Intervening in Cases of Violence Observed on the Territory.

The new program is inspired by a similar model being used in Glasgow, Scotland.

“Support will be offered to youth who have already committed a crime in order to lead them towards a different lifestyle,” Public Security Minister Francois Bonnarder said in French at a press conference in Montreal.

The money will target outreach groups and community organizations that work closely with at-risk youths.

Story continues below advertisement

“Bring services to these youth that have more needs than other youth to get out of violence,” Isabelle Laporte, the assistant director of Un itinéraire pour tous, told Global News.

Violent crime involving firearms is down by 30 per cent in the first five months of this year compared with last year, according to the SPVM.

Trending Now

Police officers say a lot of that is due to collaboration with community groups.

“We want to give them (at-risk youth) a second chance, an outstretched hand,” Steve Thouin, an SPVM commander, told Global News.

“Most youth don’t want to go into a spiral of violence. They do so by default for lack of options so this gives them options: sports, jobs, counselling. So that’s what the program is hopefully going to do,” Alain Vaillancourt, Montreal’s executive committee member in charge of public security, told Global News.

More on Canada
CrimePoliceSPVMGunsViolenceAt-Risk Youthcommunity organizations
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices