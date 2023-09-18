Menu

Entertainment

Billy Miller, star of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ dies at 43

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 3:28 pm
Billy Miller. View image in full screen
FILE - Billy Miller of 'The Young and the Restless' and 'General Hospital' died on Sept. 15, 2023. He was 43, . Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Soap opera fans around the world are mourning the death of actor Billy Miller, who was best known for his roles on The Young and the Restless and General HospitalMiller was 43.

Miller died in Austin, Texas, on Friday, only two days before what would have been his 44th birthday.

His manager told People in a statement that Miller was “struggling with manic depression when he died.” (Manic depression is an outdated term for what is now known as bipolar disorder.)

A cause of death has not yet been released publicly.

Miller, who was raised in Grand Prairie, Texas, got his start on All My Children in 2007.

From there, Miller played Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless from 2008 to 2014. Miller’s portrayal of Abbott, the “spoiled rich boy”-turned-alcoholic, was immensely popular among the soap opera’s dedicated fans.

Miller won three Daytime Emmy Awards for the role, two for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series and one for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. He was the fourth actor to play Abbott on The Young and the Restless.

Billy Miller and Clementine Ford on 'The Young and the Restless.' View image in full screen
Mackenzie Browning (Clementine Ford) comforts Billy Abbott (Billy Miller), at the funeral of his niece, Colleen on an episode of ‘The Young and the Restless.’. Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Miller later joined the cast of General Hospital, where he played Jason Morgan from 2016 to 2017. He also portrayed Morgan’s twin, Drew Cain, until he left General Hospital in 2019.

Miller, who started his career as a model, also appeared on Suits, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Castle. 

Many of Miller’s castmates and fans shared tributes following his death.

Risa Dorken, who plays Nurse Amy Driscoll on General Hospital said she was “heartbroken” by news of Miller’s death.

“Warm, kind incredibly talented…  a big hug to the daytime family,” Dorken wrote.

Eric Braeden, who portrays Victor Newman on The Young and The Restless, said he was deeply saddened by the loss of a “very gifted actor.” He described a time he told Miller not to back down amid “tough negotiations” for a television role.

“‘BILLY BOY’ was not only a damn good actor but a nice man!” Braeden wrote.

Eileen Davidson, who is known for playing Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless, shared a lovely throwback photo of she and Miller holding their Daytime Emmy awards.

“His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. Im gonna miss that mischievous smile,” she wrote.

Throughout his career, Miller had been public about his struggle with tarsal coalition, a rare genetic condition that connects the bridge tissues in someone’s tarsal bones. The condition often causes aches and pains in a person’s feet and may result in difficulty walking.

Despite his condition, Miller attributed his “determination” and “love” as reasons for his success.

Miller is survived by his mother Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, nephew Grayson and niece Charley.

