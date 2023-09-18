Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony pulls plug on 2023-24 season due to financial issues

The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony has announced that it is cancelling its 2023-24 season with the organization saying financial woes prompted the decision.

“We are very sad to announce that the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony will not be commencing the season this week as planned,” said a note on the group’s Facebook page. “Scheduled concerts and all other activities of the orchestra for the 2023/24 season will not be proceeding.

“Based on the financial situation of the symphony, it simply wasn’t possible for the organization to continue with our planned events.”

A spokesperson for the KW Symphony told Global News in an email that it has also cancelled all of its other programming as well.

“Scheduled concerts and all other activities (such as Youth Orchestra and Bridge to Music) of the orchestra for the 23/24 season will not be proceeding,” stated KW Symphony past chair Heather Galt in an email on Monday.

“Ticket buyers and Youth Orchestra parents were emailed last night to let them know that the Symphony will be providing a tax receipt for all ticket purchases and Youth Orchestra tuition payments made to-date for this season.”

She said the symphony does not have any further information about the cancellation for now.