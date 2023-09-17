Third annual Megan’s walk in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The third annual Megan’s walk took place on Sept. 17, coinciding with the anniversary of Megan Gallagher’s disappearance, three years ago.

Gallagher was 30 years old when she was last seen on Sept. 19, 2020. Her remains were found more than two years later along the south Saskatchewan River near Saint Louis.

Megan’s father Brian spoke in her honour and for all missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

“The more awareness that we can bring to the issues, the challenges faced by Indigenous people, in particular Indigenous women, the better off our whole society will be,” Brian Ghallagher said.

Brian said the walk serves as a reminder that indigenous people face a different set of challenges every day, as more of their people’s history comes to light.

“Even raising my daughters, I tried to arm them with that, that the knowledge that it’s a little more dangerous out there for you so be careful,” he said. “It still happened to Megan, and it can still happen to anybody.”

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon’s mayor, Charlie Clark and deputy police chief Cameron McBride were also in attendance.

“There are things that we’ve learned about incorporating the family in these types of files where it’s so critical for their own healing, for their own stability as they go through the process,” McBride said.

The preliminary hearing for the accused in Megan’s murder is set to begin this week.