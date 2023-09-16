6 additional Calgary daycares closed, linked to E. Coli outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Update: This story was updated following the province’s clarification that six, not five, additional daycares were impacted.

Six additional daycare sites have been linked to Calgary’s E.Coli outbreak and ordered to close by Alberta Health Services.

In a statement released just before midnight Friday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Joffe said children from six additional daycare sites have tested positive for the gastro-intestinal disease, with some being linked to the daycares from the original outbreak.

The affected daycares are required to close and thoroughly sanitize and clean the space, and all children will be tested before returning to the centres, the release reads.

These sites include:

Active Start Country Hills

CanCare Childcare, Scenic Acres location

CEFA Early Learning Childcare North

MTC Daycare

Renert Junior Kindergarten

Calgary JCC Child Care

The case connected to the sixth daycare on the list, Calgary JCC Child Care, is a child who does not attend the site and is therefore an indirect contact, Joffe said.

“E.Coli is a highly transmissible bacteria that can be spread by food or water sources, or by hand-to-mouth contact. Some secondary transmission is common and expected in significant outbreaks such as this,” he said.

At the time of the press conference, AHS had not yet confirmed the link to Calgary JCC Child Care, however, the site had been closed.

Vik Academy, which was part of the original 11 closures, has also been closed again for precautionary reasons as AHS awaits test results, Joffe said late Friday.