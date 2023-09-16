Menu

Consumer

Portable generator recalled due to ‘fire and burn hazard’

By Naomi Barghiel Global News
Posted September 16, 2023 12:58 pm
Health Canada has issued a recall for two models of portable generators from Generac due to potential “fire and burn” hazards.

The recall notice, issued Thursday, advised consumers to immediately stop using the generators — specific models of GP15000E and GP17500E types — and contact Generac for a free repair kit. The specific model numbers can be found on the recall notice at the Health Canada website.

“The recalled generators can fail to vent adequately from the rollover valve, causing the gas tank to build up excess pressure and expel fuel when opened, posing fire and burn hazards,” the notice explains.

As of Sept. 11, Generac had received 27 reports in the United States of generators overheating and pressurizing or expelling fuel when opened. Three incidents resulted in severe burn injuries.

Health Canada says the company has not received any such reports in Canada.

Generac portable generator
In a notice issued Thursday, Health Canada says they are recalling a number of Generac generators due to fire and burn hazards. Consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately, the agency says. Health Canada

The brand name “Generac” and the unit type are printed on both sides of the tank and on the control panel of the generators. Consumers can find the model number printed on a label on the heat shield between the generator’s engine and alternator.

Health Canada also said the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or given away in Canada.

FireHealth CanadaRecallburnHealth Canada recallHazardGeneracportable generator
