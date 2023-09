See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan RCMP have laid charges after a homicide investigation on Buffalo River Dene Nation on Wednesday.

RCMP officers responded to a call of a man who was injured in a fight.

George Bekkattla, 55, from Buffalo River Dene Nation was found dead at the scene.

Nathan Billete, 41, from Buffalo River Dene Nation was arrested and charged with second degree murder later shortly after.

He will appear in La Loche Provincial Court on Monday.