Kingstonians of all ages gather for climate rallies

Send this page to someone via email

Some of Kingston and the surrounding area’s biggest climate action groups came together today for a demonstration on the Queen’s University campus.

Queen’s Backing Action on Climate Change (QBACC), joined forces with the Seniors for Climate Action Now (SCAN) to host a joint event to spur action against fossil fuel use.

“Canada’s big five banks, since the 2016 Paris Accords were signed, have invested 1.1 Trillion dollars into fossil fuels and have no sign of slowing down,” said Siena Margorian, co-president for QBACC.

“Fossil fuels are the leading cause of the carbon problems that we have today,” added Judith Wyatt a member of SCAN.

Both groups say working together has been a big boost for their message and goals.

“We can learn a lot from our seniors, a lot of them have been involved in activism for decades, so there’s a lot to learn from them,” said Margorian of the partnership.

Story continues below advertisement

“The students from QBACC have been wonderful allies. They come to our protests, they supported us in so many ways,” said Wyatt.

The groups are simultaneously calling on all of Canada’s biggest investors in fossil fuels to cut back, and invest in clean, renewable energy.

Not far away, at St. Paul’s Catholic School, students came together on the same day for the same cause.

A climate rally was organized and hosted for the whole school by a handful of the school’s grade seven and eight students to raise awareness about the climate crisis.

“Everyone had a role, but I was really focused on making most of the signs, and I helped out with a drama act we did in an assembly,” said seventh grader Seb Tremblay.

The students, handmade signs in tow, marched around the school, chanting for action against the climate crisis.

“We need to act sooner rather than later because it’s going to create a lot of destruction,” added eighth grade student Erin Olding.

So whether you’re young, old, or somewhere in the middle, it seems there’s a place for everyone in Kingston’s fight against climate change.