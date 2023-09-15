Manitoba man dies after workplace incident in West Perth, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba man was killed on Thursday in a workplace incident in West Perth, according to Ontario Provincial Police in Perth County.

Police say emergency services were called to a business on Line 34 at around 4 p.m. after the incident was reported.

They did not provide many details but said a man became trapped underneath a utility terrain vehicle while it was being unloaded.

Police say a 53-year-old man from Manitoba was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

They say the Ministry of Labour was called in to investigate the incident.

In an email to Global News, a spokeswoman for the ministry said the fatality is deemed to be a federal matter and they are now handling the investigation.