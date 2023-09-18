Menu

Okanagan weather: Cooler temperatures for final week of summer

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 1:58 pm
The chance for some showers early Monday was expected to subside by afternoon with some sunny breaks returning as temperatures rose to the low 20s late in the day.

Clouds are, however, expected to linger on Tuesday with a chance of showers before skies clear Wednesday afternoon with afternoon highs in the upper teens on both days.

Mostly sunny skies should be back for the last two days of summer, Thursday and Friday, as daytime highs make their way back into the low 20s C.

Fall officially begins at 11:50 p.m. PST Friday night with the first weekend of autumn shaping up to see some clouds, a slight chance of showers and daytime highs back in the low-to-mid 20s C.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

