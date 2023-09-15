Changes to Kitchener line Go service beginning on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

There will be new a new late-night train running from Union Station in Toronto to Kitchener beginning Monday.

The train, leaves Union Station at 11:34 p.m. and will be 12 cars long with extra space for bikes, according to Metrolinx.

The agency says that with the new train to Kitchener, it is cancelling a number of westbound bus trips running from Union into Kitchener including the 11:11 p.m., 11:21 p.m., 11:31 p.m., 11:41 p.m., 12:11 a.m.

In addition, there will be a number of other changes along the Kitchener line as the 12:01 a.m. westbound bus running from Union Station to Bramalea GO will leave 10 minutes later.

There will also now be an 11:30 p.m. westbound bus travelling between York Mills Bus Terminal and the Georgetown Go Station.

There will also be a bus running along the 31K route, which will leave Union Station at 12:21 a.m. as it heads to Brampton.