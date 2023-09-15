Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Changes to Kitchener line Go service beginning on Monday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 15, 2023 12:50 pm
A GO Transit train sits parked at the Niagara Falls Train Station, Friday, August 26, 2022. View image in full screen
A GO Transit train sits parked at the Niagara Falls Train Station, Friday, August 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There will be new a new late-night train running from Union Station in Toronto to Kitchener beginning Monday.

The train, leaves Union Station at 11:34 p.m. and will be 12 cars long with extra space for bikes, according to Metrolinx.

The agency says that with the new train to Kitchener, it is cancelling a number of westbound bus trips running from Union into Kitchener including the 11:11 p.m., 11:21 p.m., 11:31 p.m., 11:41 p.m., 12:11 a.m.

In addition, there will be a number of other changes along the Kitchener line as the 12:01 a.m. westbound bus running from Union Station to Bramalea GO will leave 10 minutes later.

There will also now be an 11:30 p.m. westbound bus travelling between York Mills Bus Terminal and the Georgetown Go Station.

There will also be a bus running along the 31K route, which will leave Union Station at 12:21 a.m. as it heads to Brampton.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Kitchener newsGuelph NewsWaterloo newsGO TransitUnion Station Torontogo transit newsKitchener GO TrainsKitchener Go Transit times
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices