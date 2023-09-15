Hurricane Lee: Closures and cancellations in N.S. and N.B. for storm

Send this page to someone via email

Hurricane Lee is approaching the Maritimes and is expected to move into western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick Saturday “with heavy rains, high winds, and large waves.”

Here is an ongoing list of closures and cancellations:

NOVA SCOTIA

Saturday’s Halifax Wanderers match vs Atlètico Ottawa at the Wanderers Grounds has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.

Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market will be closed Saturday.

Halifax Public Gardens will be closed Saturday and “likely Sunday as well”

Provincial parks close for camping at 1 p.m. Friday and day-use parks close at 7 p.m. Shubenacadie Wildlife Park will be closed Saturday.

Several waste depots throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality will be closed on Saturday including the Middle Musquodoboit Rural Refuse Depot, Sheet Harbour Rural Refuse Depot, and the Household Special Waste Depot located at 20 Horseshoe Lake Drive in Halifax.

NEW BRUNSWICK