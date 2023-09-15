Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Hurricane Lee: Closures and cancellations in N.S. and N.B. for storm

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 15, 2023 12:52 pm
Hurricane Lee ‘accelerating’ over ‘last day or so’: officials
Hurricane Lee is heading toward parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia as a category one hurricane, Climate Change Canada meteorologist Bob Robichaud said on Thursday, adding it has accelerated over the "last day or so." He added officials will begin responding to the storm on Friday.
Hurricane Lee is approaching the Maritimes and is expected to move into western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick Saturday “with heavy rains, high winds, and large waves.”

Here is an ongoing list of closures and cancellations:

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Saturday’s Halifax Wanderers match vs Atlètico Ottawa at the Wanderers Grounds has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.
  • Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market will be closed Saturday.
  • Halifax Public Gardens will be closed Saturday and “likely Sunday as well”
  • Provincial parks close for camping at 1 p.m. Friday and day-use parks close at 7 p.m. Shubenacadie Wildlife Park will be closed Saturday.
  • Several waste depots throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality will be closed on Saturday including the Middle Musquodoboit Rural Refuse Depot, Sheet Harbour Rural Refuse Depot, and the Household Special Waste Depot located at 20 Horseshoe Lake Drive in Halifax.

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • New Brunswick Parks is closing some provincial parks as of Friday evening, while others will close on Saturday. Sugarloaf Park, Republic Park and Mt. Carleton Provincial Park (excluding trails) will remain open with emergency plans in place.
  • Fundy National Park is closing all camping areas until Monday at noon and full refunds will be issued Visitors are discouraged from visiting the park’s beaches and trails this weekend
  • The ongoing Harvest Music Festival in Fredericton has cancelled three free outdoor concerts scheduled for Saturday
