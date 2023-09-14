Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Helicopter needed to rescue injured climber from Skaha Bluffs

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 5:33 pm
Click to play video: 'SAR crews saved more than 1,000 lives in 2022, report says'
SAR crews saved more than 1,000 lives in 2022, report says
More than 1,000 lives were saved during search and rescue missions in B.C. last year. Of the 1,510 calls crews received, 43 per cent were to rescue subjects who would have otherwise died, finds a report from the B.C. Search and Rescue Association.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR) came to the aid of an injured climber on Monday.

The search and rescue agency said a helicopter was needed to extricate the climber from Skaha Bluffs.

PENSAR manager Kelvin Hall said Eclipse Helicopters, the Penticton Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance were also involved in the rescue and getting the climber to hospital.

Click to play video: 'Hiking Safety for Pets'
Hiking Safety for Pets

Last Friday, PENSAR was called out to transport an injured ATV rider down a forest service road near Olalla.

Story continues below advertisement

Search and rescue said the rider sustained multiple rib and upper-body injuries after losing control of his ATV.

“Transporting the rider to the waiting ambulance was difficult as the forest service road was decommissioned, and had numerous berms on the road,” said PENSAR.

“Patient safety and comfort was a factor and resulted in a slow descent.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. search and rescue teams to get training to handle missing people with dementia'
B.C. search and rescue teams to get training to handle missing people with dementia
Okanaganpentictonsouth okanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorSearch and RescuePENSARPenticton Search and RescueSkaha BluffsSkaha Bluffs Rescue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices