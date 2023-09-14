Helicopter needed to rescue injured climber from Skaha Bluffs

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR) came to the aid of an injured climber on Monday.

The search and rescue agency said a helicopter was needed to extricate the climber from Skaha Bluffs.

PENSAR manager Kelvin Hall said Eclipse Helicopters, the Penticton Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance were also involved in the rescue and getting the climber to hospital.

Last Friday, PENSAR was called out to transport an injured ATV rider down a forest service road near Olalla.

Search and rescue said the rider sustained multiple rib and upper-body injuries after losing control of his ATV.

“Transporting the rider to the waiting ambulance was difficult as the forest service road was decommissioned, and had numerous berms on the road,” said PENSAR.

“Patient safety and comfort was a factor and resulted in a slow descent.”