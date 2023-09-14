SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
The News on CJOB
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
CJOB
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba Tories pledge incentive to use local music in film and TV productions

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2023 5:51 pm
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising aid for the local film, television and music industry if they are re-elected Oct. 3. View image in full screen
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising aid for the local film, television and music industry if they are re-elected Oct. 3. JGW
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising aid for the local film, television and music industry if they are re-elected Oct. 3.

Tory Leader Heather Stefanson says she would offer a 10 per cent tax credit for productions in the province that use Manitoba music for at least half the soundtrack.

The credit would be on top of existing tax credits the province offers for film and television productions made in Manitoba.

The Tories are also promising $4.5 million to improve sound stage facilities and other services connected to the industry.

Ed Kolic, chief executive officer of Big Sky Studios in Winnipeg, says the industry needs marketing help, as well as top-level facilities.

The Manitoba government has been working to lure more productions to the province, and helped WestJet last year launch direct flights between Winnipeg and Los Angeles.

Advertisement
More on Politics
MusicManitobawinnipegTVFilmManitoba politicsmanitoba electionToriesPC Promises
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices