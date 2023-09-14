Menu

Canada

‘Freedom Convoy’ trial Day 8: Defence to show the ‘other side’ of social media content

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2023 7:27 am
Defence lawyers for two “Freedom Convoy” organizers are expected to show the court a more peaceful view of the protest as they cross-examine the officer assigned to social media evidence in the case.

Chris Barber and Tamara Lich are on trial for their role on the protest that gridlocked Ottawa for three weeks in 2022.

The Crown has taken the court through several days of social media evidence from Barber’s TikTok account and the “Freedom Convoy 2022” Facebook page, though the defence plans to argue some of that is irrelevant.

The videos were compiled by Sgt. Joanne Pilotte, who was directed to download certain videos by an Ottawa police detective as part of the investigation.

On Wednesday, Barber’s defence lawyer began showing videos that were not gathered by police, showing Barber calling for protesters to remain peaceful and to respect police and Ottawa residents.

Earlier in the trial, Lich’s lawyer said if the Crown shows evidence of the negative side of the protest, the defence is entitled to show “the other side.”

© 2023 The Canadian Press

