Bonnie Crombie to take leave of absence as Mississauga mayor

Bonnie Crombie will be taking a leave from her job as mayor of Mississauga to focus on the Ontario Liberal leadership race, Global News has learned.

Crombie filed her papers with Elections Ontario back in June, officially throwing her hat into the race to lead the Ontario Liberal Party.

The party was left without a leader after Stephen Del Duca resigned from the post in June 2022, following the provincial election. John Fraser has acted as the party’s interim leader since August 2022.

The party is set to choose a new leader using a ranked ballot vote on Nov. 25 and 26; the party is set to release round-by-round results on Dec. 2, the weekend after the vote.

Crombie was elected mayor of Mississauga in 2014, and won re-election in the 2018 and 2022 municipal elections.

Global News reached out to the City of Mississauga for more information but did not hear back by publication.

— with files from Global News’ Colin D’Mello