Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bonnie Crombie to take leave of absence as Mississauga mayor

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 8:19 pm
Bonnie Crombie is photographed on the steps of the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto on Thursday May 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Bonnie Crombie is photographed on the steps of the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto on Thursday May 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Bonnie Crombie will be taking a leave from her job as mayor of Mississauga to focus on the Ontario Liberal leadership race, Global News has learned.

Crombie filed her papers with Elections Ontario back in June, officially throwing her hat into the race to lead the Ontario Liberal Party.

The party was left without a leader after Stephen Del Duca resigned from the post in June 2022, following the provincial election. John Fraser has acted as the party’s interim leader since August 2022.

The party is set to choose a new leader using a ranked ballot vote on Nov. 25 and 26; the party is set to release round-by-round results on Dec. 2, the weekend after the vote.

Crombie was elected mayor of Mississauga in 2014, and won re-election in the 2018 and 2022 municipal elections.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News reached out to the City of Mississauga for more information but did not hear back by publication.

Trending Now

More to come…

— with files from Global News’ Colin D’Mello

Click to play video: 'Bonnie Crombie formally launches Ontario Liberal leadership campaign'
Bonnie Crombie formally launches Ontario Liberal leadership campaign
MississaugaOntario Liberal partyBonnie Crombieliberal leaderOntario Liberal leaderCrombiemayor mississauga
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices